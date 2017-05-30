A Gangster Disciple member was sentenced to over 9 years in federal prison for possessing counterfeit money and other charges.

According to information presented in court, 32 year old Tarrice Martez McCarley was pulled over on January 5th, 2016, by the Jackson Police Department Gang Enforcement Unit. McCarley had an open warrant at the time of the stop.

McCarley got out of the car in a residential area of North Parkway with a fully loaded .38 caliber revolver in hand. He dropped the fiream and attempted to flee on foot, but was later taken in to custody.

At the time of his arrest, he had 11 counterfeit 100 dollar bills.