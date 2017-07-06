The Gangster Disciples Chief of Security has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for his part in a shooting in Memphis.

In 2014, Edwin Carvin, or “Ren”, and 4 other members of the Gangster Disciples opened fire on rival gang members at the Hillview Apartments in retaliation for a fight the victims had with another Gangster Disciples member, Florence Anthony.

Carvin and his accomplices shot 4 juveniles and one adult male. All 5 victims survived, but some were seriously injured.

The other 4 Gangsters Disciples sentenced in the case are Florence Anthony, Robert Mallory, Brandon Milton and Erik Reese.