Union City, City Council members held a public hearing and first reading of their new fiscal year budget this week.

Board members looked over the proposed $63.8 million dollar budget, that included the electric and school system, along with water and sewer and all general service funds.

Following the meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon spoke with Thunderbolt News about some highlights of the budget, that does include an increase in garbage rates.

Ms. Dillon also spoke about an equalization of water rates to Rives, Woodland Mills and the Reelfoot Water Association.

The 2017-18 city budget includes no new taxes, and employees will receive a three-percent increase in pay.