Officers from the Obion County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded Monday morning to a report of an overturned garbage truck.

Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said fortunately no one was injured, when one truck overturned onto another at the landfill on Inman Hollow Road.

Sheriff Vastbinder said it appeared that a shift in the weight of the garbage being unloaded caused the truck to overturn.

Officials from OHSA were called to the scene because of the workplace accident.

(photos provided by Obion County Sheriff’s Department)