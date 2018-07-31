Gas prices rose 2 cents nationwide last week, and wholesale gas prices rose 6 cents in Tennessee.

Locally, motorists are paying $2.68 in Union City, around $2.69 in Martin, $2.52 in Paris, and $2.64 in Humboldt.

Gas prices in Tennessee held steady last week, but face upward pressure this week. Wholesale prices rose 6 cents in the past few days, raising the price for retailers to fill their tanks.

Gas prices in Tennessee are averaging around $2.61 per gallon.

The state average is 2 cents more than a month ago and 53 cents more than a year ago.

