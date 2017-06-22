If you’re looking for cheaper gas prices, Paris appears to have those. A convenience store in Henry County is selling gas at $1.79 a gallon. Prices are expected to rise with the upcoming 4th of July holiday approaching.

Prices in Tennessee were for the most part around 2.05 a gallon. Martin gasoline prices are around the same. Nashville is reporting 2.09 while Chattanooga is 1.95 a gallon.

Kentucky gasoline prices are usually 10 to 20 cents a gallon higher.

Gas prices will rise soon with the increase in Tennesse’s gasoline prices approaching …