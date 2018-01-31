Gas prices in Tennessee continue to climb as crude oil prices have gone up to 66 dollars a barrel.

Tennessee gas prices rose 4 cents last week. The state average of $2.40 is 15 cents more than a month ago, and 32 cents more than this time last year; however, Tennessee has the 10th-lowest state average in the nation.

A gallon of gas in Martin is 2.34 while motorists in Dresden are paying a penny more for a gallon.

In Union City, a gallon costs 2.38

Jackson has the highest price in the state at 2.42 a gallon.