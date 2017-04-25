Tennessee lawmakers have voted to approve a gas tax to improve road and bridge work across the state.

Governor Bill Haslam praised the passage of the Improve Act, which gives the largest tax cut in state history, while generating revenue to deliver debt-free transportation.

The legislation cuts nearly $300 million dollars in taxes next year, that includes a 20-percent decrease in the sales tax on groceries.

The passage will now allow a gasoline tax of six cents, and a diesel tax of 10-cents, over the next three years, marking the first fuel tax increase in 30 years.

The legislation is estimated to provide $250 million to the state Department of Transportation, $70 million to counties and $35 million to cities, all of which would be used specifically to address transportation needs.

The bill is now headed to Governor Haslam’s office for his signature.