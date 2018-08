The Weakley County General Sessions and Circuit Court Clerk’s office and the office of Clerk and Master will be closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew and Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave say their offices will be closed for office staff to attend an annual training conference in Franklin, Tennessee.

The offices will reopen on Thursday morning at 8:00.

