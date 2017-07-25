Martin police arrested a Georgia man after responding to a call of shots being fired on Lakeview Circle.

At the scene, police reports said officers made contact with three black males, with 21 year old Nigel Manley, of Riverdale, Georgia, observed lying on his stomach underneath a car parked in a yard.

When standing up for the officers, reports said a loaded .357 Magnum pistol was seen lying on the ground.

After Manley was taken into custody, officers learned the weapon was stolen from Richland Parish in Louisiana.

Manley was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property.