A Paducah man was arrested this week on burglary and other charges, after his getaway vehicle ran out of gasoline.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were dispatched Sunday afternoon, after callers said a man was riding a lawn mower and carrying several gun cases.

25 year old Timothy Sams told the officers that the gun cases were his, but a wallet found in his possession did belong to someone else.

An investigation then showed that several nearby locations had been burglarized, and a homeowner gave a description of the mower Sams was riding.

Deputies even located a trail of items that Sams had dropped before the mower ran out of gas.

When attempting to make an arrest, reports said Sams did strike one deputy in the face.

He was charged with assault of an officer, resisting arrest and first degree burglary.