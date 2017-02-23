A Gibson County pair have been charged with identity theft for multiple incidents in Weakley County.

Weakley County Investigator Randall McGowan says Joshua Clifton and Amanda Bray, both of Bradford, allegedly used debit card information from Delores Snider to send $300 from Western Union to Clifton at the Martin E.W. James in January.

Clifton signed for the money while Bray was present at the Martin store, and Snider had no idea this had occurred since she didn’t approve the financial transaction.

Snider’s debit card information was also used by the Bradford pair to pay $185 to Aaron’s Rent To Own online, $32.91 to Microsoft, and $10.94 to Netflix.

Joshua Clifton and Amanda Bray both lived with Delores Snider for a month from December 15th until January 13th, during the time these debit card payments took place in Weakley County.

Snider never approved any of the transactions, and Josh Clifton and Amanda Bray face charges of Identity Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

Clifton and Bray are both in Weakley County General Sessions Court today.