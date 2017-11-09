An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, resulted in the arrest of two individuals for Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder and Solicitation of 1st Degree Murder.

On May 17th, at the request of District Attorney General Garry Brown, TBI investigators began an investigation into a potential murder for hire plot.

During the course of the investigation,it was determined that 25 year old Kenneth Cook and 36 year old Monique Lenon, were conspiring to obtain murder for hire.

As a result of the investigation,the Gibson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against both individuals for one count ofConspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder and one count for Solicitation of 1st Degree Murder.

Cook is currently awaiting trial in the Gibson County Jail on a separate offense and is being held on these charges without bond.

With the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Lenon was arrested without incident and was booked into the Gibson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.