According to Sheriff Paul Thomas, 11 people have been arrested following a sex offender compliance check throughout Gibson County.

The Gibson county Sheriff’s Department the United States Marshal Service conducted a two day operation visiting 61 homes to ensure those individuals registered as sex offenders were living within the restrictions placed on them and were not committing any criminal offenses.

Those arrested for Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation are Johnny Leach, John Branch, Michael Dupee, Michael Tubbs, Carol Butler, Gary Sims, Julius McElrath, Scotty Ables, and Scott Johnstone.

Arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Humboldt for Sexual Battery was Dewell Reynolds. Dalton Leslie was also arrested for an outstanding Humboldt warrant for Rape. Each case will be heard separately in different venues of Gibson County Court

Curtis Tate, James Loper, and billy Crowe – Recently moved to to other states with outstanding warrants for their arrest is on file.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping the citizens of our County safe and those individuals that have found themselves on the sexual offender registry can expect home visits in the future to ensure they are compliant with the rules our legislators have put in place.