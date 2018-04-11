The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man accused of aggravated assault among other charges.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas reports that Deputies and Gibson City Police Officers were dispatched to Highway 79 on a “shots fired” call.

Officers determined 24 year old Marico Echols had been shot one time in the arm sustaining a non-life-threatening injury.

Echols told investigators that two black males had attempted to rob him and in the process a fight ensued and was shot.

Police reports say Echols was attempting to sell an AR-15 style weapon to 22 year old Jaycent Cox and 23 year old Braxton Hill, both from Humboldt, TN.

A search of the scene also uncovered a felony amount of marijuana in Echols’ apartment.

Cox turned himself in to the Humboldt Police Department and was later transported to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Echols is charged with Possession of Schedule VI w/intent to sell and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently on probation in Mississippi. Echols is also an admitted member of the Blood street gang.

Cox faces charges Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a firearm after being convicted of domestic violence.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Braxton Hill. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 150 lbs, with long hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Any information on Hill’s whereabouts can be forwarded to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office