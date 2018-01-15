This month marks two years since the merger of the former Hickman-Fulton Counties Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (HFCRECC) with Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. During that time, former HFCRECC members have seen a cumulative savings of $2,191,693.72. As promised by Gibson EMC, members have received an immediate distribution rate decrease and individual savings reports at six months and one year. Soon Gibson EMC will be mailing out the individual savings report for the full two-year period.

“I’m so glad we merged,” says Fulton (Kentucky) County Judge Jim Martin. “Not only have the county’s bills decreased, but service also has improved,” Martin said. “This was especially clear following the tornado that tore through our area last year. Crews from several of Gibson EMC’s other member service centers joined our Hickman crews in making the repairs and restoring service quickly,” he said. “We also appreciate the support Gibson EMC is providing for our county economic development program as we continue our pursuit of new jobs and business investment,” Martin said. “And, I’m really pleased that Gibson EMC is working through the formation of Gibson Connect to provide high-speed, fiber-based internet service access to our area,” he said. “We need this essential service for our businesses and our residents to compete and thrive. I voted in favor of the merger on behalf of the county in 2015 and I am so glad I did,” Martin said. “Gibson EMC has delivered on all of its promises and even exceeded my expectations.”

In addition to cost savings, Gibson EMC has invested significant resources in the physical electric system that serves the former HFCRECC area during the last 24 months. The improvements that have been made enable the cooperative to more quickly identify outage locations, dispatch crews more efficiently, limit outages to as few members as possible and restore service more quickly.

“The merger and transition went very smoothly and our members are happy we made the change,” said former HFCRECC Board Chairman and current Gibson EMC board member David Kimbell of Clinton, Kentucky. “I was convinced at the time it was the right thing for our members and the savings and investments in service since that time have validated our members’ decision,” Kimbell said.

Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker said Gibson EMC and the former HFCRECC laid the groundwork for this successful merger by partnering on several projects.

“It makes good economic sense to work together with other electric utilities whenever we can,” Rodamaker said. “It is always a good idea for local power companies to explore options of mutual benefit, especially when it will help our customers and our communities.”

Information submitted by Gibson Electric

# # #