The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will hold a unified annual meeting on Thursday night in Clinton, Kentucky.

The show will take place at the Hickman County Elementary School at 6:00, and will feature a free bar-b-que or hot dog sandwich, along with a drink to all attending members.

Those attending will also receive a bucket and light bulbs, and will be eligible for the drawing for nine electric bill credits of $100 each, along with an electric smoker and grill.

The meeting will also have a drawing for two $75 gift cards for membership children who attend.

The annual meeting will include entertainment this year by the duo of Millie and Tyler.