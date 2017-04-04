The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will hold a unified annual meeting on Thursday night in Clinton, Kentucky.
The show will take place at the Hickman County Elementary School at 6:00, and will feature a free bar-b-que or hot dog sandwich, along with a drink to all attending members.
Those attending will also receive a bucket and light bulbs, and will be eligible for the drawing for nine electric bill credits of $100 each, along with an electric smoker and grill.
The meeting will also have a drawing for two $75 gift cards for membership children who attend.
The annual meeting will include entertainment this year by the duo of Millie and Tyler.