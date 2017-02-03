The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has partnered with CoBank to provide $10,000 in grant assistance to three local organizations.

Gibson Electric President Dan Rodamaker presented $3,000 to Northwest Tennessee Disaster Services Director Rob Adcock, which will be used to fund educational programs for youth in emergency preparedness.

Rodamaker presented $3,000 to Northwest Gibson County YMCA Director Melissa White, with the funds earmarked to improve the heating and air conditioning system at their Trenton location.

And $4,000 was awarded by Rodamaker to the Northwest Tennessee Human Resources Agency, which will benefit the Long-term Care Ombudsman Program which serves the elderly and disabled in eight counties.