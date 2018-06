Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will have a planned outage for about 2,700 members of the cooperative’s Trenton substation beginning tonight at 11:59 and ending early Friday morning around 2:30.

The planned outage is needed to make improvements inside the Trenton substation.

Gibson Electric spokesperson Rita Alexander says not all Trenton members will be affected, but if you lost power during the last Trenton substation planned outage, you’ll also lose power during this planned outage.