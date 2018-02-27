The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced their 2017 paid taxes to Northwest Tennessee and Kentucky counties they serve.

Gibson Electric reports showed almost $1.4 million dollars in ad valorem taxes to the eight Northwest Tennessee it serves, and almost $175,000 in property taxes to the state of Kentucky for the four Kentucky counties it serves.

Locally, Gibson EMC paid just over $158,000 in ad valorem taxes to Lake County.

The amount was based on the assessed value of company infrastructure, including buildings, substations, transformers, poles and lines in the cooperative’s service area.

Gibson Electric President and CEO Dan Rodamaker said the company’s ad valorem and property taxes helps to fund schools and important services like sheriff departments, ambulance departments, emergency management, fire prevention and senior citizens centers.

Gibson Electric serves almost 39,000 members, and has 3,500 miles of electric line in their 12 county, two state coverage area.