The Gibson Electric Corporation has announced their payment of ad valorem taxes to West Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Reports showed almost $1.3 million dollars was paid to the eight counties served in Northwest Tennessee, while just over $152,000 was paid in property tax in the four Kentucky counties.

In Obion County, Gibson Electric paid almost $294,000.

The amount of taxes is based on assessed value of the utility’s infrastructure, that included lines, poles, transformers and substations.

Gibson Electric President Dan Rodamaker said the board and management were pleased to see the taxes of the cooperative supporting such entities as schools, sheriff’s departments, senior citizen centers, along with fire and ambulance departments.

The electric cooperative is owned and operated by almost 39,000 members in the two states.