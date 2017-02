Gleason Alderman Keith Radford was sworn into the city board earlier this month at a meeting where alcohol sales within city limits was a hot topic.

Alderman Radford told Thunderbolt Radio his goals as a member of the Gleason City Board.

The newly appointed board member also says he would like to see more industries coming to Gleason.

Keith Radford will have his second Gleason city board meeting Thursday March 9th at 7, where alcohol sales within the town could be on the agenda.