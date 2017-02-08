The selling of beer within the city of Gleason will be on the agenda at the Gleason City Board meeting Thursday night at 7 in City Hall.

Gleason currently doesn’t sell alcohol inside its city limits, and there’s no ordinance on beer sales slated to be voted on by board members.

In other news, the brush pile for disposal items at the city’s lagoon was closed by the board at last month’s meeting, though Alderman Doug Johnson has put this topic back on the agenda.

The city board will discuss keeping court costs at $90 for all municipal ordinances, and the hiring process for a concession stand employee during baseball and softball season is expected to begin at the meeting.

