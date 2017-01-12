Residents leaving items at the Gleason lagoon without permission is an issue that will be discussed at the Gleason City Board meeting tonight.

At the lagoon, there is a brush area only for items of disposal that are handled by city employees.

In other news, major repairs for a Gleason police car are likely to be approved by the city board.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to approve raising court costs for city citations including speeding offenses to $100 an offense.

The Gleason City Board will meet at 7 tonight in City Hall on College Street.