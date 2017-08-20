A Gleason football player is recovering from an injury he sustained in Friday’s season openers against Fulton County in Hickman.

Freshman Elijah Young was attempting to catch a ball when he suffered an injury to his knee.

He was transported to Baptist Hospital in Union City by ambulance where he underwent surgery to repair a tear under his knee-cap .

Young will be out the remainder of the season and is recovering at home. The freshman was expected to be a contributor to the Bulldog squad this season.

Gleason will travel to Fulton City Friday night. Both Gleason and Fulton are seeking their first win following losses in their openers.