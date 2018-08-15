After a (2-8) season last year, the Gleason Bulldogs look to improve this year by opening up the offense.

Coach Noah Lampkins says his offense will line up with a lot of different formations this season and rely heavily on his talented freshman quarterback.

“Offensively, we’re going to look a lot like we used to back when we had a lot of success at Gleason, said Lampkins. “We’re going back to being under center primarily and going double-wing with a lot of motion, a lot of misdirection, a lot of formations and we’re kind of embraced that, you know being a hybrid double-wing.

Lampkins adds, “We’ll run a little bit of gun because I’ve probably got a freshman quarterback, Kolton Crochet, who’s got a very, very high ceiling. He’s the first quarterback I’ve had since Connor Verdell. He’s really good and has a lot of potential, and will probably be the best one I’ve coached when it’s all said and done.

Coach Lampkins says defensively, the Bulldogs will play what they can.

“Defensively, we’re going to run a multiple three front. We’ll primarily be in a like a 3-3-5 stack. Not because that’s what I like to do, just because that’s what we have to do.

Lampkins says, “We’re really low with linemen, so we’re going to rotate what linemen we have with those front three guys. We don’t have traditional linebackers, so we’ll be stunting a lot. We’ll be playing a lot of small guys out there on the edge and just do the best we can.”

Gleason opens its season at home Friday night, as the Bulldogs host Fulton County.

