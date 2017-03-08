A Gleason man is facing burglary charges after breaking into Brawner’s Boots in Greenfield Friday.

Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith says Will Clark stole boots and caused extensive damage to the Greenfield business during the theft.

After the incident, Clark helped recover the stolen items and tools that he used to force his way into Brawner’s Boots.

The Gleason man was arrested shortly after the alleged theft, but was released on a $2500 bond.

Will Clark faces charges of burglary, theft up to $1000, and vandalism, and is in Weakley County General Sessions Court April 12th.