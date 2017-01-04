A Gleason man facing multiple charges related to a young child’s death involving a traffic accident has an official court date in spring.

34-year-old Charles Yaney of Gleason, will be in Weakley County General Sessions Court April 19th as he faces charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and driving under the influence.

Yaney was driving on Old State Route 22 from Gleason to Dresden in a 1997 Geo Prizm last month when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete abutment, after which the vehicle spun around and came to a halt while resting sideways on the bridge.

Five-year-old Makayla Brown, a kindergarten student at Dresden Elementary, received a large laceration on her head during the crash and later died from her injuries.

Two-year-old Jordan Brown had a swollen head and bruises on his face and neck from the car wreck, but survived the incident.

Investigators say the children’s seat belts weren’t buckled at the time of the accident.

Charles Yaney is lodged in the Weakley County Jail on a $10,000 bond.