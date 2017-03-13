A Weakley County man was involved in a two vehicle fatal accident Monday morning in Western Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 reports said 67 year old Raymond Wilson, of Gleason, was traveling north on Highway 51, in a 2011 International tractor trailer truck, when his vehicle entered the southbound lane.

State Police reports said the tractor trailer truck then collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by 74 year old Sandra Fronabarger, of Wickliffe.

Wilson was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield for injuries, while Ms. Fronabarger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carlisle County Coroner.

State Police reports said the accident occurred at around 7:15 Monday morning, approximately one mile north of Arlington.