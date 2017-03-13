The Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band is headed to New York City to march this Friday.

Band members, along with parents and Booster members are flying out of Nashville early Tuesday morning, with the band to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday.

During their stay, the group will visit sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Ground Zero, and will be provided a double-decker bus tour of famous city locations such as Harlem, Chinatown and Rockefeller City.

Plans also call for the Union City group to attend two Broadway plays, The Lion King and Wicked.

The Union City Golden Tornado Band schedules a major trip every four years, with members raising their costs thru fundraisers.

Following the three mile parade on Friday, the Union City entourage will return home on Sunday.