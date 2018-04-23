Ten golfers will each get the chance to win $100,000 this weekend, during a fundraiser for the Boys and Girl’s Club of Northwest Tennessee.

The big money shots will take place on Hole No. 6, at Poplar Meadows Country Club, as part of the 2nd annual $100,000 Golf Shootout.

Portis Tanner told Thunderbolt News that qualifying rounds will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 until 4:00.

The 10 closest shots to the pin during qualifying will determine the golfers, who are given one shot at a hole-in-one starting at 5:00 on Sunday.

Tanner said all proceeds from the event will benefit the Boy’s and Girl’s Club.