Today is Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

The day is observed during Holy Week on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday.

Twelve states in the United States observe the day as a federal holiday, which includes Tennessee and Kentucky.

Christians of many denominations around the world observe the day with services, fasting, prayer and reading of scripture.

Following Good Friday, many Christians around the world again gather on Easter Sunday for sunrise services, and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from his tomb.