A Good Samaritan in McCracken County is being credited with helping to arrest a shoplifter, who assaulted an employee.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies responded to Pocket’s Gas Station on Cairo Road, where 20 year old Christopher Fontana, of Paducah, had left the store with a soft drink and pocket knife without paying.

The report said a female employee had followed Fontana to a vehicle, with Fontana then lunging at the woman and grabbing her wrist as she wrote down the license plate number.

Sheriff’s reports said Chris Hardy, of Paducah, witnessed the incident and chased after Fontana as he ran from the scene.

After Hardy cornered the shoplifting suspect near Interstate 24, deputies arrived and took him into custody on charges of theft by unlawful taking under $500.