Governor Bill Haslam has appointed Danny Goodman Jr., of Ridgely, to serve as district attorney general for the 29th Judicial District covering Lake and Dyer County.

The 47 year old Goodman will replace C. Phillip Bivens, who is retiring on December 31st.

Goodman has been General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge for Lake County since 2002, and began serving as Municipal Court Judge for the Town of Tiptonville this year.

Goodman was assistant district attorney general in the Dyer and Lake County district attorney general’s office from 2000-2002, and also served as an adjunct instructor in criminal justice at Dyersburg State Community College in 2004.

He received a law degree from the Nashville School of Law in 1999, after receiving a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University in 1992.