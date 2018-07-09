A new Sheriff has been appointed to serve in Fulton County.

Chief Deputy Derrick Goodson was sworn-in to office on Saturday night, to replace the late Sheriff Robby Woods.

Funeral services were held for Sheriff Woods on Saturday afternoon in Union City, with First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford later issuing the oath to Goodson at the Fulton County Office Building.

Goodson is a longtime law enforcement officer, and spoke with Thunderbolt News about his new position for the county.

Goodson said when approached to fill the position for the department, he decided to accept the opportunity.

Goodson began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Clinton Police Department, where he eventually served as Chief of Police.

He also worked six years with the Hickman Police Department, one year with the Fulton Police Department, and has been with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department for almost two years.

