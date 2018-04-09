Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has praised passage of the University of Tennessee “Focusing On Campus and University Success Act”, that restructures the UT Board of Trustees.

Governor Haslam said the bill was to improve governance of the UT system, and establish advisory boards for the primary UT campuses to create a local focus for each campus.

The FOCUS Act, reduces the current size of the UT Board of Trustees, empowering the reconstructed board to better oversee the multiple campuses that comprise the UT system.

In addition to modernizing the focus and responsibilities of the UT Board of Trustees, the legislation establishes advisory boards for the primary UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and The University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Governor Haslam said the restructuring will improve the effectiveness of the board and positively impact the multiple campuses that comprise the UT system.

Haslam announced these individuals as appointees to the Board of Trustees:

John Compton, former President of PepsiCo and current partner with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Kara Lawson, former Lady Vol and current basketball television analyst for ESPN and the Washington Wizards

Donnie Smith, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods

Sharon Pryse, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Trust Company

Kim White, President and Chief Executive Officer of River City Company

Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AutoZone

Melvin Malone, former Special Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and current practice group leader with Butler Snow LLP

Bill Evans, former Director and Chief Executive Officer of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Raja Jubran, Chief Executive Officer of Denark Construction

Brad Lampley, former Tennessee Volunteers football player and current partner in charge of the Nashville office of Adams and Reese, LLP

The appointments are effective July 1, 2018, subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.