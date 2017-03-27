Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has placed his name on several measures sent to his desk.

Included in the signed bills is a measure to stiffen penalties for harming K-9 Unit dogs.

House Bill 93 makes a person guilty of first degree assault on a service animal, when they intentionally kill or cause serious physical injury to a police dog with a deadly weapon or instrument.

Governor Bevin also signed House Bill 268, which makes National Guard and Reservists eligible for death-in-the-line-of-duty benefits.

The measure clarifies that the personal estate of anyone impacted by this legislation will be inherited by their spouse or dependents.

The bill also states that any member of the United States Armed Forces, who is a citizen of Kentucky, shall be exempt from certain fees if they die in the line of duty.