Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (center) signed Senate Bill 11, championed in the House by First District State Representative Steven Rudy, (fourth from left), during a ceremony held Wednesday in Paducah.

This measure lifts the moratorium on the construction of nuclear power plants in Kentucky, a policy that has been in place since 1984.

This legislation will bring an all-encompassing approach to energy policy in the Commonwealth, allowing Kentucky to better compete with other states that do permit the production of nuclear power.