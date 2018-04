Governor Bill Haslam is set to make a formal announcement regarding a new industry in Martin tomorrow.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells thunderbolt radio full details of the economic impact plan will be outlined.

Mayor Bynum also expects Governor Haslam to speak about economic development in rural areas

Governor Haslam will make his industrial announcement at 1:30 Tuesday in Watkins Auditorium at UT Martin.

Thunderbolt Radio will carry the announcement live on MIX101.3 beginning at 1:30