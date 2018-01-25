Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.

The Republican will address the state House and Senate Monday at 6 p.m.

Haslam will wrap up his second four-year term next January. The race to succeed him has drawn five leading Republicans and two Democrats.

Haslam has announced a $30 million plan to address the opioid crisis as one of the top priorities for his final annual legislative session as governor.

ASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is