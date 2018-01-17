Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin delivered his State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address to the General Assembly on Tuesday night, outlining his plan to continue getting the state’s financial house in order.

The Governor said Kentucky had just completed a year of achievement, after decades of poor financial management.

He told lawmakers that the Commonwealth faces some harsh realities, which means the state must make tough and unpopular decisions

Governor Bevin’s 2018-19 budget proposal calls for spending reductions in almost all areas of state government, with an across-the-board cut of 6.25 percent to most agencies.

To maintain the effectiveness of priority programs, it proposes significant strategic cuts, and the complete elimination of 70 programs.

While addressing the stark fiscal realities faced by the Commonwealth, Governor Bevin’s budget proposal also calls for several landmark investments, including $3.3 billion dollars over the biennium to fully fund the state employee and teacher pension plans, $100 million dollars in bond pool funding for a second round of workforce training and the funding for 75 new commonwealth and county attorney’s to strengthen the criminal justice system.

While the Governor noted that most school districts have both high administrative costs and significant reserve funds, he called on districts to utilize some of their reserve funds for transportation and other needs.

He also expects them to reduce their administrative overhead and to pay a portion of their employee health insurance.

Bevin emphasized that he is calling for genuine tax reform that will make Kentucky more competitive with its neighboring states.