A special event in Union City yesterday turned into a wet, muddy welcoming for Governor Bill Haslam, Transportation Commissioner John Schroer, Representative Bill Sanderson and others.

The Governor’s third ceremonial signing of the “Improve Act” on Monday was held during a Flash Flood Warning atop a hill on the new section of construction of I-69 off of Highway 51.

While people packed underneath small tents for the ceremony, and even stood out in the pouring rain, Haslam made the signing.

The passage of the “Improve Act” will now generate much needed funding for a backlog of road and bridge projects across the state, including the I-69 project in Obion County.