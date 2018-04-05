The stroke of the pen has now made it legal for Kentucky inmates to perform community service work at churches and other religious locations.

Governor Matt Bevin signed House Bill 116 on Monday, which amended KRS 441.125 to remove the words “non-religious sponsored” from the definition of “community service related projects”.

The legislation began with introduction into the House on January 3rd and was received in the Senate on January 30th.

With the passage, jailers can now write a policy governing inmates working on community service related projects, which will be submitted for approval by the county Fiscal Court.

The law states what type of prisoners can be assigned to any type of work, and that a prisoner can decline to work on community service projects without punishment or other penalties.

The law also states that inmates can work on projects in the county, city or special district, along with non-profit, charitable or service organizations.