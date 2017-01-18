Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has announced a plan to cut taxes on food and manufacturing, while implementing a fuel tax for transportation needs.

During the announcement Wednesday of the “IMPROVE Act”, Governor Haslam laid out a plan to cut taxes on groceries a half percent, to 4.5-percent, while cutting the HALL income tax 1.5-percent this year and 1.5-percent next year.

To support funding for roads and bridges in the state, Governor Haslam also laid out his wish to increase the fuel tax on gasoline by seven cents a gallon, 12-cents a gallon on diesel and an increase in car registration fees by $5 for an average passenger vehicle.

The plan also includes an annual road fee for electric vehicles and increases charges on vehicles using alternative fuels.

The Governor said the Improve Act would bring in $278 million dollars in new dollars to the state, while limiting the impact on average Tennessee motorists to around $4 a month.

Additional plans by the Governor, which are part of his “Next Tennessee” plan, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.