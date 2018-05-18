Many area high schools will be holding graduation ceremonies tonight.

In West Tennessee, students will receive their diplomas at Obion County Central, Lake County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Henry County and Dyersburg.

In Western Kentucky, graduation will be held at Hickman County and Graves County tonight.

On Saturday night, South Fulton will hold graduation services for their Seniors at 6:00.

Union City High School Seniors will receive their diplomas Sunday night at 8:00, at War Memorial Stadium, with Mayfield High School to confer diplomas on Sunday afternoon at 3:00.