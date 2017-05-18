School officials in Obion County have made a change in graduation plans at Obion County Central.

Director of School’s Russ Davis said the chance of rain has forced a relocation of graduation ceremonies from the football field to the school gymnasium.

Principal Greg Barclay said shuttle buses will also be running to accommodate those planning to attend.

Buses will begin running at 3:00 from Troy First Baptist and Church of Christ, with doors opening at 4:00.

Graduation ceremonies will begin at 5:00.

Approximately 190 students will be receiving their diplomas during the graduation ceremonies.