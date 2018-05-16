Many area high schools will be holding graduation ceremonies this Friday night.

In West Tennessee, students will receive their diplomas at Obion County Central, Lake County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Henry County and Dyersburg.

On Saturday night, South Fulton will hold graduation services for their Seniors at 6:00.

Union City Seniors will receive their diplomas Sunday night at 8:00, at War Memorial Stadium, with tickets needed to attend.

In Western Kentucky, graduation will be held at Hickman County and Graves County on Friday night, with Mayfield to confer diplomas on Sunday afternoon at 3:00.

The Fulton City School System will hold graduation services on May 25th, with Fulton County Seniors receiving their diplomas on June 1st.