The case against a 15 year old teenager, accused in a shooting last month at Marshall County High School, is set to go to a grand jury.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 reports said the Marshall County grand jury will hear the case Tuesday.

If the grand jury returns an indictment against the 15-year-old defendant, a date and time will be set by Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson for an arraignment in Marshall County Circuit Court.

The unnamed teenager is accused of opening fire in the commons area of the school on the morning of January 23rd.

During the shooting spree, 15-year-old Bailey Nicole Holt and 15-year-old Preston Ryan Cope were killed, and several other students were injured.