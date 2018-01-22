Country music star Granger Smith will be the headlining act for this year’s KYTN Country Music Festival in South Fulton.

Smith is a Dallas, Texas native, who has recorded nine studio albums, including his Billboard No.1 album “Remington” and No. 1 Billboard single “Backroad Song”.

His current album, “When the Good Guys Win” debuted at No.2 on the Top 200 Album chart, trailing only Kenny Chesney.

His single off the album, “Happens Like That” has topped the Billboard Top-20 on the charts.

Smith’s accolades also includes playing at The White House on three occasions, along with trips to Iraq and Kuwait to perform for military members.

The Country Music Festival will be held on May 5th at Unity Park, and will feature five other country music artists during the day.

The festival will get underway on May 4th with a “Battle of the Bands” for local and area groups.

The winner of this competition will open the Country Music Festival the following day.