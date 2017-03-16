The Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee is expected to approve submission for a couple of grants at a meeting Friday morning at 9 at the Department of Finance in Dresden.

The committee will likely pass applications for a Litter and Trash Collection Grant worth around $30,000 and a USDA Grant.

Meanwhile, a number of financial transfers from the county’s Drug Court, Health Department, and the Office on Aging are expected to be approved by the committee.

